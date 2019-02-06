Hart (knee) is out for Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Hart has been dealing with patellar tendinitis for a while, so the Lakers will exercise caution here. In his absence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson should see some extra run off the bench. Consider him day-to-day heading into Thursday's game versus the Celtics.

