Hart (hand) participated in movement and shooting drills Tuesday, but is still dealing with some swelling, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Hart still has roughly 2-to-4 weeks left in his original recovery timetable from a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, but it appears he's at least showing some progress despite the hand still being swollen. Head coach Luke Walton reiterated that Hart's return would come at the end of the season if he's ultimately cleared, which makes it sound like the Lakers aren't exactly ruling out the prospect of shutting their rookie down for the season. Look for additional updates to be provided as he continues to progress, but as of now, fantasy owners can likely go ahead and part ways with Hart if they haven't already.