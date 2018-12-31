Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays 40 minutes in victory
Hart finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Kings.
Hart scored 22 points including three triples, continuing to start for the injured LeBron James (groin). Hart has put up solid numbers since James went down with the injury and while it won't last forever, he is basically a must-roster player right now.
