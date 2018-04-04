Lakers' Josh Hart: Plays well despite un-spectacular line
Hart had 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Jazz.
Hart came off the bench again Monday but saw far more playing time that the starter, Alex Caruso. Hart did a bit of everything in his 35 minutes and with the Lakers having no incentive to rush back either Lonzo Ball (knee) or Brandon Ingram (concussion), Hart could be in line for a nice run to finish the regular season.
