Hart had 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Hart replaced Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason clash and did nothing to hurt his chances of claiming the role permanently. He certainly offers more across the board production, however, is a less dynamic scorer. Caldwell-Pope still likely has one hand on the starting job but it would not be surprising if Hart usurps him at some stage.