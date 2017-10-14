Hart poured in nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Friday's 111-104 preseason win over the Clippers.

The 2017 first-round pick closed out the exhibition slate trending in the right direction, as he shot 50.0 percent (6-for-12) from the field over his last two games. While he'd been gone scoreless over nine minutes against the Kings on Oct. 8, Hart had also posted nine points in his preseason debut against the Nuggets on Oct. 4, so he's mostly capitalized on his modest opportunities. He'll have a difficult time carving out minutes to open the regular season, as he's looking up at Tyler Ennis and Jordan Clarkson on the point guard depth chart. He should have plenty of opportunity to continue honing his skills at the G-League level, however, and could see some more meaningful floor time with the Lakers in the latter stages of the campaign.