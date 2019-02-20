Hart (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Hart has been out three of the past four games, but the extra rest he's gotten over the All-Star break seems to have helped his right knee tendinitis, and he's expected to play Thursday. Since January, prior to suffering his injury, Hart was averaging 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.8 minutes.