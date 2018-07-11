Lakers' Josh Hart: Puts up 27 points in win
Hart had 27 points (8-16 FG, 4-12 3PT, 7-10 FT) in Tuesday's summer league win over the Knicks.
Hart dueled with rookie Kevin Knox for much of the night, and while Knox finished with the higher scoring total (29), Hart and the Lakers ultimately got the last laugh, earning the No. 1 seed heading into tournament play. Hart, a second-year guard, has been one of the best overall players in Vegas, and he added six rebounds, three assists and three steals to his tally Tuesday.
