Lakers' Josh Hart: Questionable for Thursday
Hart (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
Hart sat out the Lakers' embarrassing loss to Indiana on Tuesday with tendinitis in his left knee, but the Lakers hope to get the versatile guard back for Thursday's showdown with the surging Celtics. More information on Hart's status won't be known until shootaround in the morning.
