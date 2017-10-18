Lakers' Josh Hart: Questionable for Thursday
Hart (Achilles) is considered questionable for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Clippers.
Hart has been diagnosed with Achilles bursitis and hasn't been able to take part in a full practice yet this week. That doesn't bode well for his chances of taking the court Thursday, though the Lakers aren't yet ready to make a ruling on his availability. Look for another update following the team's morning shootaround, but even if he's cleared, Hart isn't expected to play a significant role right away.
