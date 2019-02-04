Hart is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left knee patellar tendinitis.

Hart has been battling tendinitis in his knee for more than a week now. While the issue hasn't forced him to miss any action, Hart has been particularly ineffective over his past five games, posting averages of just 4.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. Look for Hart to test the issue out during pregame warmups before the Lakers make a final call on his availability.