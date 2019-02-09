Hart (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

Hart continues to deal with tendinitis in his left patellar tendon, and while he was able to practice Saturday, the team will wait to see how he feels Sunday morning before ruling on his status. The Villanova product played just eight minutes Thursday against the Celtics, finishing scoreless with one rebound and one assist.

