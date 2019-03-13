Lakers' Josh Hart: Questionable Thursday
Hart is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors with right knee tendinitis.
Hart has battled the issue on and off for much of the season, and the knee has apparently flared up in the wake of Tuesday's win over the Bulls. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Thursday morning.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.