Lakers' Josh Hart: Quiet in bench role Monday
Hart had just five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-120 loss to Minnesota.
Hart moved back to the bench, allowing Brandon Ingram to move into the starting lineup at the shooting guard position. Hart has been one of the more pleasant surprises so far this season but he struggled to get much going in this one. He appears to have surpassed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the pecking order and will look to bounce back in a nice matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...