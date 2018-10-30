Hart had just five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 124-120 loss to Minnesota.

Hart moved back to the bench, allowing Brandon Ingram to move into the starting lineup at the shooting guard position. Hart has been one of the more pleasant surprises so far this season but he struggled to get much going in this one. He appears to have surpassed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the pecking order and will look to bounce back in a nice matchup against the Mavericks on Wednesday.