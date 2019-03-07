Hart delivered seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Hart drew the start for Kyle Kuzma (ankle), yet he generated very modest production despite playing a team-high amount of minutes. The second-year guard is capable of producing a double-digit point tally any time he takes enough shots, but his offensive usage has been up and down throughout the season. Hart is expected to head back to the bench as soon as Kuzma is healthy enough to make his return, which could come as soon as Saturday's game against the Celtics.