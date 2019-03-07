Lakers' Josh Hart: Quiet in spot start
Hart delivered seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Hart drew the start for Kyle Kuzma (ankle), yet he generated very modest production despite playing a team-high amount of minutes. The second-year guard is capable of producing a double-digit point tally any time he takes enough shots, but his offensive usage has been up and down throughout the season. Hart is expected to head back to the bench as soon as Kuzma is healthy enough to make his return, which could come as soon as Saturday's game against the Celtics.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...