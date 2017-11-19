Hart was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hart has fallen out of the rotation entirely over the last few games for the Lakers, so the team opted to assign him to the G-League early last week to get him some extended court time. In two games with the team's G-League affiliate, Hart averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 32.0 minutes. He'll now rejoin the Lakers ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, but likely won't see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy option.