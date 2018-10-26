Lakers' Josh Hart: Remains in starting five during win
Hart went for 12 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.
Hart has drawn a first-unit assignment at two-guard in each of the last two games in place of the struggling Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and he's managed to offer better production than the latter. Despite a rough shooting night Thursday, Hart is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 29.0 minutes during that pair of contests, draining 44.4 percent of his attempts, including 41.7 percent from three-point range. Meanwhile, the move to the bench seems to be agreeing with Caldwell-Pope thus far, as he's shown improvement across the board on the second unit. Consequently, the current arrangement may be one that coach Luke Walton finds amenable for the foreseeable future, a development that would give Hart's fantasy stock a boost in all formats.
