Lakers' Josh Hart: Returns to score 24 points
Hart had 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) in Saturday's summer league win over the Sixers.
The Lakers held Hart out of their first game in Vegas to rest, but the second-year guard returned and looked like the best player on the court for much of the night. Hart added three assists and two rebounds to go with his 24 points, and he was a plus-23 for the game.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Will be held out for rest Thursday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Logs just 14 minutes in summer league loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores 23 in summer league opener•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Has two-game limit in summer league•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Goes off for 30 points in victory Wednesday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...