Hart had 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-3 FT) in Saturday's summer league win over the Sixers.

The Lakers held Hart out of their first game in Vegas to rest, but the second-year guard returned and looked like the best player on the court for much of the night. Hart added three assists and two rebounds to go with his 24 points, and he was a plus-23 for the game.