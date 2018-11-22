Lakers' Josh Hart: Returns to Wednesday's game
Hart (ankle) returned to Wednesday's game after suffering a left ankle sprain, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Hart suffered the ankle sprain in the second half of Wednesday's game, however didn't miss much time. The injury doesn't seem to be anything too serious, however more information should come out after the game.
