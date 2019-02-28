Hart played 10 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 125-119 win over the Pelicans and contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist.

After sitting out three times in a four-game span due to a knee injury, Hart has been available off the bench for each of the Lakers' last four contests. Coach Luke Walton has called upon Hart in each of those games, but the second-year player barely seems to be clinging to a rotation spot. He's played just 19 combined minutes the past two games, failing to score in either while offering limited production in other categories.