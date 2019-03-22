Lakers' Josh Hart: Ruled out Friday
Hart (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Hart popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury that has been bothering him since January. It appears there is a chance that the medical staff will Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site Hart for the remainder of the season to avoid any additional damage, so there's a chance Hart has already seen the court for the last time this season.
