Lakers' Josh Hart: Ruled out Sunday
Hart (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Kings.
Hart will miss his second straight contest as he tends to tendinitis in his right knee. Now that the Lakers are officially eliminated from the playoffs, there is no need to rush Hart back until he is 100 percent healthy. Look for Reggie Bullock and Lance Stephenson to see increased action as long as Hart remains sidelined.
