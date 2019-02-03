Lakers' Josh Hart: Scoreless in 21 minutes
Hart had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Warriors.
Hart had been listed as probable due to a kneecap injury but ultimately was cleared to give it a go. He has failed to reach double figures in scoring in seven straight contests (and 11 of the last 12), but Hart's ability to affect the game in other areas is at least still helping him earn 20-plus minutes just about every night (less than 20 minutes only once across his last 29 appearances).
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...