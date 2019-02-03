Hart had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Warriors.

Hart had been listed as probable due to a kneecap injury but ultimately was cleared to give it a go. He has failed to reach double figures in scoring in seven straight contests (and 11 of the last 12), but Hart's ability to affect the game in other areas is at least still helping him earn 20-plus minutes just about every night (less than 20 minutes only once across his last 29 appearances).