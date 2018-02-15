Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores 15 points in 31 minutes
Hart accounted for 15 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in Los Angeles' loss to New Orleans.
Hart has emerged in February as an efficient scorer and, overall, as a useful piece for this young Lakers team. With Lonzo Ball (knee) still sidelined and Isaiah Thomas hitting the showers early after a spat with Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo, Hart continued to shoulder some of the offensive load without missing a step. As a fantasy option, Hart will have maximum value while Ball is on the mend, but he is one of the best rebounding wings in the league and the Lakers would be wise to continue giving him a healthy dose of minutes.
