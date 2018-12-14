Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores 15 points in Thursday's loss
Hart totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to Houston.
Hart played well in 29 minutes Thursday, scoring at least 15 points for the second time in three games. Hart appears to be more suited to the starting lineup but is still not consistent enough to warrant ownership in standard formats.
