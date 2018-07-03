Hart scored 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) in Monday's summer league loss to the Kings.

Coming off of a strong rookie season, it was somewhat of a surprise to see Hart on the roster, but he'll be limited to only one game each in Sacramento and Las Vegas. The Villanova product added four assists and three rebounds but turned it over a team-high five times.