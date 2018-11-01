Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores just three points Wednesday
Hart managed just three points to go with two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over Dallas.
Hart's hot start to the season seems like a distant memory at the moment as he continues to struggle with his shot. In fact, he was even outplayed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who had appeared to be out of the rotation in the last game. It is a worrying trend for Hart who does not have the proven track record to keep him on the floor. If he is on your roster, he is still a borderline hold at this stage but dropping him for a hot free-agent would by no means be the worst move.
