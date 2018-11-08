Hart accumulated 21 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebuonds and one steal across 21 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

To say Hart was locked in Wednesday was an understatement, as he drained a season-best five three-point buckets and was perfect from the charity stripe for the second straight game. After temporarily usurping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the starting job at two-guard, Hart has joined the latter on the bench since Brandon Ingram's return from suspension. That led to a five-game downturn where Hart failed to top 11 points and shot 33.3 percent or less in four contests, but perhaps Wednesday's outing will serve as a launchpad for better production.