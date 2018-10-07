Hart managed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Hart was back on the second unit after a one-game run with the starters, but he acquitted himself well once again. The second-year guard was coming off consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, and although he didn't quite get there Saturday, he's still sporting solid averages of 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four exhibitions. Hart projects to see a robust role as the primary backup to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at two-guard to open the season, but he could potentially carve out a starting role with a strong enough showing as the campaign unfolds.