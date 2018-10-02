Lakers' Josh Hart: Starting at shooting guard Tuesday
Hart will pick up the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started the preseason opener and still appears to be the favorite to open the regular season in that role. However, the Lakers are going to try out some different looks over the next few exhibition contests, so Hart will get his shot to work with the top unit. Look for Hart to potentially see some added run Tuesday, but continue to keep an eye on the Lakers' lineup over the next few weeks to get a better idea who may get the call in the regular season opener.
More News
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Team-leading scoring total in SL championship loss•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Erupts for game-high 37 in OT win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Continues stellar summer Sunday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads Lakers to victory Thursday•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Puts up 27 points in win•
-
Lakers' Josh Hart: Leads the way with 19 points in victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.