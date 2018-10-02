Hart will pick up the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Nuggets, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started the preseason opener and still appears to be the favorite to open the regular season in that role. However, the Lakers are going to try out some different looks over the next few exhibition contests, so Hart will get his shot to work with the top unit. Look for Hart to potentially see some added run Tuesday, but continue to keep an eye on the Lakers' lineup over the next few weeks to get a better idea who may get the call in the regular season opener.