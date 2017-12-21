Hart will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are set to be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for away games over the next month or so, which means Hart could get the occasional start. That will be the case Wednesday, so Hart should be in line for an increase in production and fantasy value. In his start last Thursday, Hart was impressive, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.