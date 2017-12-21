Lakers' Josh Hart: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday
Hart will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are set to be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for away games over the next month or so, which means Hart could get the occasional start. That will be the case Wednesday, so Hart should be in line for an increase in production and fantasy value. In his start last Thursday, Hart was impressive, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.
More News
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.