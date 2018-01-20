Hart will start at shooting guard Friday against the Pacers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

Hart will replace the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) at the two. Lonzo Ball (knee) is also sidelined, so with the Lakers thin in the backcourt, the Villanova product figures to be in line for a healthy workload.

