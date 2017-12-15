Lakers' Josh Hart: Starting Thursday vs. Cavs
Hart will start at shooting guard for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) being away from the team, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Hart has gotten some rotational minutes with the Lakers this season, posting 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game. With Caldwell-Pope out, however, Hart has a chance to see extended run. He's seen at least 20 minutes on three occasions, averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists in those games.
