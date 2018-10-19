Hart registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Hart's scoring tally led the bench and was second only to LeBron James' for the Lakers on the night. The second-year guard was a revelation last season while shooting an impressive 46.9 percent across 63 games (23 starts), and he's expected to provide some serious scoring punch off the second unit this season as part of the team's increasingly deep backcourt rotation. Hart's minutes allotment in the opener was encouraging, although it remains to be seen how that playing time will fluctuate as the season unfolds.