Lakers' Josh Hart: Still dealing with ankle issue
Hart (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Hart strained his left ankle tendon in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers and is apparently still dealing with some of the lingering effects despite playing through the injury. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lance Stephenson could be in store for more minutes if Hart is forced to sit.
