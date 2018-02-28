Lakers' Josh Hart: Suffers small fracture in hand, evaluating options
Hart has suffered a small fracture in his left hand and the team is currently evaluating surgical and non-surgical options, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hart suffered the injury during practice, which subsequently prompted X-rays that revealed the extent of the injury. More information on his timetable for a recovery should emerge once he and the team make a decision regarding his options, though it seems likely he'll miss several weeks regardless of what's chosen. While he's sidelined, Alex Caruso and/or Tyler Ennis could be re-integrated into the rotation, while Lonzo Ball and Isaiah Thomas could each see a small uptick in workload as well.
