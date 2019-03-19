Lakers' Josh Hart: Tabbed as questionable Tuesday
Hart is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest at Milwaukee due to knee tendinitis, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Hart missed last week's game against the Pistons due to the same injury, so it appears as though the tendinitis is still affecting the former first-round pick. There is still hope though that Hart will be able to play through his knee tendinitis especially given that LeBron James (groin) will be inactive Tuesday. Hart will probably be a game-time call leading up to matchup against the Bucks.
