Hart (hand) went through a 3-on-3 scrimmage Tuesday, but has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

It was recently reported that Hart was targeting a return on March 30 against the Bucks, so this update isn't a huge surprise. The fact that he was able to scrimmage is encouraging and as long as the hand responds positively to the increase in activity, there seems to be a realistic shot he'll be cleared by the end of the week. Look for Hart to potentially try and go through a full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmage prior to Friday's contest and another update should be provided as game day approaches.