Hart (hand) said he plans to to return on March 30 against the Bucks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hart underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand on March 1, however his optimism indicates that no setbacks have occurred so far. He was initially reported to miss four-to-six weeks, and March 30 would put his absence right at the four week mark. Prior to suffering the injury, Hart averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 21.5 minutes.