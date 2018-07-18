Lakers' Josh Hart: Team-leading scoring total in SL championship loss
Hart managed 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during the Lakers' 91-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.
Hart often was head and shoulders above the competition in Las Vegas, although Tuesday was one of his more modest performances. The second-year pro still finished summer league play with averages of 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.0 minutes over seven games while checking in third in scoring overall in the desert. He'll look to carry over his considerable momentum into training camp and preseason as the Lakers embark on a highly anticipated season, and he'll presumably have an opportunity to make a case for a solid backcourt rotation role.
