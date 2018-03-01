Lakers' Josh Hart: To undergo surgery Friday
Hart has decided to undergo surgery on his broken left finger Friday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Hart was evaluating both surgical and non-surgical options to address the injury, though came to the conclusion that surgery would be the best route. It's still unclear what his timetable for a return will be, though missing several weeks doesn't seem out of the question. With Hart out of the picture for the immediate future, Alex Caruso and/or Tyler Ennis could see bigger roles within the rotation. Isaiah Thomas could see an uptick in workload as well.
