Hart has decided to undergo surgery on his broken left finger, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Hart was evaluating both surgical and non-surgical options to address the injury, though came to the conclusion that surgery would be the best route. It's still unclear what his timetable for a return will be, though missing several weeks doesn't seem out of the question. With Hart out of the picture for the immediate future, Alex Caruso and/or Tyler Ennis could see bigger roles within the rotation. Isaiah Thomas could see an uptick in workload as well.