Lakers' Josh Hart: Tweaks hamstring at practice
Hart tweaked his hamstring during Monday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
It doesn't sound like anything too serious, though the Lakers will likely be as cautious as possible with Hart considering the regular-season opener is just over a week away. Tentatively consider Hart questionable for Wednesday's exhibition with Golden State and another update should be provided Tuesday regarding whether or not he was able to resume practicing.
