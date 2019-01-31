Lakers' Josh Hart: Uncertain for Thursday
Hart is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers with left knee patellar tendinitis.
Hart's presence on the injury report doesn't come as a major surprise after the second-year player first complained off knee soreness during a practice over the weekend. He's been able to play in the Lakers' subsequent two games but hasn't been particularly effective, tallying 14 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field to go with five boards, three assists and three blocks across 52 minutes. Even if he ends up taking the court Thursday, it's difficult to deploy him with much confidence in DFS contests.
