Hart will sit out Thursday's summer league matchup against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Hart was expected to play in just one game during the Sacramento Summer League, but talked the coaching staff into getting some limited minutes during Tuesday's contest. As expected, he'll now get the night of Thursday as the Lakers try and get a look at some of the more unproven talent on the roster. Look for Hart to rejoin the team for the first game of the Vegas Summer League, which starts Saturday night.