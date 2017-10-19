Hart (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's season opener against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hart left Monday's practice with what was ultimately diagnosed as Achilles bursitis and has been unable to log a practice since, so his absence Thursday doesn't come as much of a surprise. Hart was not expected to be featured in the team's rotation to start the season, however, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact.