Lakers' Josh Hart: Will pick up spot start Monday
Hart will pick up the spot start for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
The Lakers are set to be without both Lonzo Ball (knee) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) Monday, so Tyler Ennis and Hart are set to jump into the starting lineup in their place. After seeing just 12 and 13 minutes, respectively, over the last two games, Hart should be able to push for a workload in the mid-to-upper 20s while working with the top unit. In seven previous starts this season, Hart has averaged 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 30.5 minutes.
