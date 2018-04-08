Lakers' Josh Hart: Will pick up spot start Sunday
Hart will enter the starting five for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
The Lakers are set to be without the likes of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Lonzo Ball (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) on Sunday, so Hart will get the call to jump into the top unit. As a result, look for Hart to push for 30-plus minutes and an overall bump in usage, which makes him one of the more intriguing fantasy plays for Sunday's slate of games. In 20 previous starts this season, Hart has averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.8 minutes.
