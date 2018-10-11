Hart (hamstring) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, but is only expected to see limited minutes, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.

Hart tweaked his hamstring at practice earlier this week, but it appears the Lakers are still going to get him some time during Wednesday's exhibition. He'll likely only play a handful of minutes and can be avoided by those playing preseason DFS, but it's still an encouraging development that the Lakers feel comfortable putting him on the floor in a meaningless preseason game. Barring a surprise setback, Hart should be a full go for next week's regular-season opener.