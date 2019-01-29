Lakers' Josh Hart: Will play Tuesday
Hart (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Hart had to be taken out of Sunday's contest due to knee tendinitis, but even after failing to practice Monday, he's been given the green light to take the court Tuesday night. Hart hasn't been much of a scoring threat of late, averaging 6.2 points over his previous six matchups.
